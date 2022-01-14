Don’t offer prayers in mosques: Grand Mufti to vulnerable people

SRINAGAR: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Dr Nasir-ul-Islam on Thursday advised all elderly people, patients with diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and other critical ailments to restrict their gatherings at home, and not go to mosques to offer prayers. He gave this counsel to prevent the third wave of COVID 19, which is driven by the omicron variant which spreads faster.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader the Grand Mufti said that only healthy people should go to mosques to offer prayers, while following Covid Appropriate Behaviour, including social distancing, masking, and maintaining personal hygiene.

“No unnecessary meetings at mosques should be held. People should be responsible, and offer prayers in a way that should not be harmful for themselves as well for other people,” he said.

Mufti said that all other meetings, be it public, government, political or social gatherings, should be prevented. “People should attend only urgent and important meetings, while following SOPs,” he added.

“India is heading towards disaster. Rallies are being held which can be a cause of high risk. The government should also correct it,” he added.

