No physical hearing in courts: Chief Justice

Srinagar: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh directed for virtual hearing in all the courts falling in Jammu and Kashmir region.

“However, physical hearing in respect of any matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned and it would be at the cost of the satisfaction of the Bench regarding the urgency of the matter involved,” the order read.

The order also said that for the smooth hearing of the cases through virtual mode, the Registrar Judicial of both the wings of the High court in coordination with the CPC e-courts shall create a link for each Bench in their respective wings.

“And provide the same to the Advocates/litigants by making it available on the official website of the High court or through any appropriate mode,” the order said.

It was further ordered that the entry of litigants/public in the premises of courts shall be strictly prohibited.

“While the entry of clerks shall be restricted to the chambers of the advocates and their entry into the court building and sections/offices shall be strictly prohibited,” order reads.

It was also directed that there shall be 50 percent staff available in order to decongest the court premises and that too on rotational basis.

The order also noted that utmost care and physical distancing be maintained while appearing for physical hearing in case of urgent matters.

