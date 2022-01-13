Sub-zero conditions prevail in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

Srinagar:: Intense cold conditions prevailed in J&K and Ladakh with Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, being the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, settled at minus 2.7°C, up by one degree Celsius from last night but minus 0.6°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against minus 11.5°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was minus 3.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4°C against minus 11.6°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.8°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.1°C against minus 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 2.5°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.5°C against previous night’s 5.8°C which is minus 1.5°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, Katra 5.5°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of minus 2.7°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 15.5°C against last night’s minus 13.9°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 16.9°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 21.9°C against last night’s minus 21.9°C, official said.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till January 16. (GNS)

