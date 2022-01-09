Weather Improves but mercury drops in J&K, Ladakh; Minus 10°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: After days of snowfall and rains, weather improved in J&K and Ladakh even as night temperature recorded a drop with mercury settling at minus 10.0°C at the world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that as expected, weather improved significantly in J&K and Ladakh. “Currently weather is partly cloudy in J&K and generally cloudy in Ladakh,” he said, adding, “Except isolated incidences of accidents, there was no report of any major weather related events during this spell of western disturbance.”

He said Srinagar, with snowfall of 4.2cms in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded a low of 0.3°C against previous night’s 0.2°C. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg, having 15cms of fresh snowfall during the time, recorded plunge in temperature as mercury settled at minus 10.0°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night at the world famous resort, he said.

Qazigund with 14cms of snow in the last 24 hours recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.0°C on the previous night in the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir had 16.8cms of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 0.2°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 12cms of snow during the time and recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 0.9°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir, had 4.1cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C against 0.0°C as on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu had 28.4mm rain and recorded a low of 6.8°C against previous night’s 10.6°C and normal of 7.3°C for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal had 19.8cms of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 4.4°C while Batote and Bhaderwah with 24.5cms and 20.3cms of snowfall, recorded minimum of minus 1.8°C and minus 0.2°C respectively, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8.2°C against last night’s 9.7°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 7.0°C and minus7.3°C at Drass, the official said. (GNS)

