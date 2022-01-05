Traffic decongestion plan of Kupwara town discussed

KUPWARA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din Tuesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the traffic management and to chalk out a strategy on the decongestion of Kupwara town.

Addressing the meeting, the DC urged the concerned officers and stakeholders for maximum coordination among themselves to ensure decongestion of all markets of the Kupwara town so that smooth movement of essential and emergency services including patients and commuters is ensured.

He directed the Executive Officer Municipality and Police officers for implementation of the decongestion measures in letter and spirit in the town.

Earlier, the meeting held a threadbare discussion on various measures for decongestion of the Kupwara town and its approaching roads.

It was given out in the meeting that Bye Pass road Kupwara will be declared as no vending zone thereby no vendor shall be allowed to operate their business on the road. Besides, other roads including Iqbal Market to Old Chowk road and Regipora bridge to college road were also declared as no vending and no parking zones.

In order to strictly regulate the instructions, It was given out that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed for illegal parking and illegal vending.

To restrict the movement of trucks during day time, a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed on erring truck drivers if found in Kupwara town from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Moreover, the extra vehicles of all stands including expired buses will be shifted to Western side of New Bus stand at Regipora Kupwara.

All the presidents of different stands were directed to install sign boards on their vehicles and stands.

To ensure hassle free movement of traffic from Kupwara-Bumhama strech, it was decided that the Toll post Bumhama will be shifted to Mechanical department Kupwara.

ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; ARTO Kupwara, EO Municipal Committee Kupwara, Dy SP Traffic, Presidents of Transport Union and Traders Federation Kupwara attended the meeting.

