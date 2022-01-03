J&K reports 165 daily Covid cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 cases of Covid including 99 in Kashmir and 66 from Jammu division on Sunday, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 133 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 28 from Jammu Division and 105 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 41 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam reported 13 cases, Pulwama reported 06case, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 05cases, Bandipora reported 01case, Ganderbal reported 10cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 31 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 07 cases, Reasi reported 09 cases, Ramban reported 03 cases while as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 55,509doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,87,09,895, it said.
