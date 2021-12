Srinagar: A 38-year-old man is feared to have died after falling into a river in Heripora Pohru area in Handwara of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that a man identified as Farooq Ahmad Rather son-in-law of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat slipped and fell into Pohru river this morning.

Soon as the news spread, locals from the area rushed to the spot in an effort to rescue the person.

However the person is yet to be traced after few hours into the incident. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print