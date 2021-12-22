NDRF team discusses rescue related preparedness with DC Ramban

RAMBAN: A team of NDRF personnel of 13th Battalion from Ludhiana today met with Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam to discuss rescue related preparedness and infrastructure available in the district.
After discussing various issues in detail, the DC asked Assistant Commandant, NDRF Praveen Singh to meet with Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, to take details of rescue and other emergency operations related infrastructure available with the Police Department across the district.
It was also informed that the 25-member team on a familiarity tour to district Ramban has also launched a search operation for the missing persons of different road accidents.
The team also suggested some measures like installation of CCTV Cameras at vulnerable locations on NH-44 which will be helpful in launching rescue operations besides identifying the cause of accidents.
