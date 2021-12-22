DC Budgam for promotion of self-employment among youth

Chairs KVIC awareness programme on PMEGP

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today called for promotion of self employment among youth of the district. The DC stressed on promoting self-employment during an awareness programme organised regarding flagship Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), at Conference Hall Budgam. The programme was organized by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Mirza said that the aim of conducting these programmes is to educate people about the self-employment schemes of KVIC with special focus and benefits under the PMEGP scheme. He appreciated the KVIC for its performance and emphasized that more youth are involved and helped to create self employment units across the district.

The DC directed concerned to hold mega awareness camps in all rural areas of the district and involve PRI members in the awareness programmes, so that youth in large numbers are guided towards earning their livelihood through self employment ventures.

He further urged youth to make best use of the training and take maximum benefits under these schemes to not only become self-reliant but also become job providers to many other unemployed youth at their units. On the occasion, Nodal Officer PMEGP, Anil Kumar Sharma gave a PowerPoint presentation on PMEGP. He informed the gathering about the online process of PMEGP applications. He informed that besides providing PMEGP benefits to the people, KVIC through its training Centre is also conducting various trainings with the handholding support to create employment opportunities.

The applicants who were present on the occasion raised some issues and queries with the DC. The DC assured the participants that they will get full support from KVIC and District Administration in promoting self employment generation in the district.

Among others, the programme was attended by Principal KVIC/ Nodal officer PMEGP J&K, Anil Kumar Sharma, LDM, AD Employment, Director RSETI, District Coordinator KVIC Budgam and other concerned.

