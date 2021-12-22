DM Shopian reviews fund requirement for disaster preparedness, mitigation

SHOPIAN: The District Magistrate (DM), Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today convened a meeting of the officers of Disaster Management to review the requirement of funds for disaster preparedness and mitigation in the district.
During the meeting, various issues with regard to the Emergency Operation Center, establishment of temporary EOS, assessment of the resources and status, besides identification of vulnerable areas were discussed threadbare.
Speaking on the occasion, the DM impressed upon the officers to make sufficient stock essentials available for the purpose.
He directed for preparing a comprehensive disaster management plan so that the required manpower, machinery and material can be arranged well in time.
Vaishya said that the District Disaster Management Plan is one such tool that facilitates efficient measures during natural calamities and enables Administration to facilitate the masses of the district. He added that it guides in responding to a disaster, if ever occurring in the district.
Additional District Magistrate, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SDM, Zainapora, Ex. Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, Mechanical, Tehsildars, BDOs and other concerned participated in the meeting.