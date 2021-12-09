CCA Kashmir to launch website, social media handles for online complaints from parents, students

Elects maiden body with Hamid, Alam as Prez, Vice Prez

SRINAGAR: The Coaching Centres Association (CCA) of Kashmir on Wednesday said that they are going to create the website for students where they can register grievances or complaints so that they can be resolved on a priority basis.

This, they said, is to ensure quality education to students in the Valley.

Addressing the press conference here, General Secretary of the Coaching Centers Association (CCA) of Kashmir Reyaz Majid said

The Association held the elections and elected its office bearers democratically.

Hamid Mufti, Muneer Alam were elected President and Vice President Reyaz Majid and Hafiz Bhat were elected as General Secretary and Treasurer in the Association, he said.

Reyaz said that the association will make sure that the students get the best quality education from coaching centers and no center will be allowed to deceive and cheat students in any way.

He said that the association announced it will have a grievance cell that will respond to all the complaints of the students and parents. “For this purpose, we will use all the technological facilities like website and social media handles to establish communication and coordination with the parents,” he added.

“All the institutions are bound to take the fees in three installments. The government should come up with a supportive financial package for the coaching sector as this sector has been providing employment to several thousand educated youth,” he added.

The Association’s vice president Muneer Alam said that the institutes will strictly adhere to the orders of the High Court and will not allow any government employee to work in any center during working hours .

“Any center or teacher violating the norms will be blacklisted,” he said.

On being asked about the corporate sector showing interest in coaching centers, the CCA President Hamid Mufti said that it must not generate ugly competition and must not exploit the students in the name of education. “Moreover, the government should keep a check on them in the same way as it is doing effectively with the non-corporate institutions. We will discourage any sort of exploitation of the youth by any institution whether local or corporate,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print