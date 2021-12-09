Awareness program under Eat Right Campus held at NIT Srinagar

Prof Sehgal says there will be no compromise on food quality and hygiene

Srinagar: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday held an awareness program regarding the Eat Right Campus (ERC) initiative at National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

ERC aims to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food in campuses such as schools, universities, colleges etc. across the region. The objective is to improve the health of people and the planet and promote social and economic development of the nation.

Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Hilal Ahmad Mir said our aim to visit the campus should be declared as ERC soon. For that department will provide assistance or any requirements to the Institute, he said. He also appreciated the NIT Srinagar for building the upgrading the infrastructure in its all messes and for that we appreciate administration, which is the basic requirement for ERC.

Miss Nadiya Rashid Malik, who is the concerned Food Safety Officer (FSO) Srinagar (Zone III) presented detailed PPT on ERC campaign and informed the audiences about its benefits. She said that joint efforts will be made to declare NIT as ERC very soon. Miss Nadiya informed that besides awareness, during the ongoing Eat Right campaign various measures are being taken to ensure complete compliance of rules as set by FSSAI. “NIT Srinagar has assured their cooperation that all guidelines will be followed requirements of ERC will be fulfilled soon,” she said.

The other officials from FDA, who were present on the awareness program include Mr. Khalid Bashid (FSO) Srinagar (Zone-II), Mr Syed Dilpazeer (FSO) Srinagar (Zone -I). Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said getting hygienic food at campus is important and there will be no compromise on its quality. Both NIT Srinagar and officials from Food Safety will work jointly to get ERC certified soon, he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said such awareness programs are important to ensure quality food at the campus.

On this occasion, Shazan Raja was appointed as Nodal Officer of ERC for NIT Srinagar.

Chairman Student Mess, NIT Srinagar Dr. Atiq ur Rehman (Associate Professor, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering Department said uniforms to the mess employees will be incorporated within days. “All SOP’s related to Covid19 are followed from last year in letter and spirit at NIT Srinagar. There is mandatory 15-day quarantine for mess employees and followed by RTPCR test,’ he said.

Dr. Rehman said all six messes at NIT Srinagar running at no profit, no loss and there is a fixed amount on it. Students themselves decide their menu and the accordingly raw material is purchased,” he said. To monitor the hygiene and food quality, he said they have formed a Student Representative Committee from each hostel. It comprises 15-20 students from each zone of the country, Dr. Rehman said.

Apart from mess staff, the program was attended by staff advisors of mess Dr. Omkar Singh, Assistant Professor ECE, Dr. Shashikant Kumar Assistant Professor, CE, Dr. Vijay Kumar Assistant Professor Physics, Dr. Jaya Shrivastava, Assistant Professor, HSS&M.

Later the department teams visited all six mess buildings of the NIT Srinagar and reviewed the arrangements for the staff and students.

