More street lights in offing for city roads

Commissioner SMC finalises 2nd phase of LED installation

SRINAGAR: Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan on Wednesday finalised the 2nd phase of installation of LED lights by ESSL in the city, calling for proper illumination of the city.

In a meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner, the second phase were discussed in detail.The meeting was attended by various senior officers of the Corporation including Joint Commissioner Administration , Joint Commissioner Works, FA/ Chief Accounts Officer ,S.E Drainage , Executive Engineers and others.

Commissioner SMC in a meeting passed on instructions to conduct a survey in all the wards of the city so that before the installation of lights the dark spots has to be figured out at the number of places, including main roads, lanes, bylanes where there is extreme requirement and these spots will be immediately attended to.

While taking stock of street lights directions were passed to the electric and engineering wing to conduct proper survey of all poles in Srinagar city for installation and repair of more street lights as per requirement within the ambit of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Directions were also passed on to complete the survey at an earliest along with the required wattage of the lights.

The meeting further discussed in detail and finalised the strategy/ methodology with which these street lights will be installed in the second phase.

Athar also passed on instructions to conduct inspection in all wards in order to upgrade and repair the street lights as per the requirement.

He said that with the second phase of installation all main city roads leading to important destinations, vital institutions and other places as per requirement will be attended and well illuminated.

