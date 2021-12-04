3 Residential Houses Gutted in Overnight Blaze in Boniyar

Uri (Baramulla): At least three residential houses were gutted in a major fire mishap at Hillan Hakhapathri village in Boniyar on intervening Friday and Saturday night.

Reports said that a fire broke out in one the structures’ and soon spread to two other adjacent houses.

Despite hectic efforts by the locals and police, three structures, including one housing an Anganwadi centre, were reduced to ashes.

The affected families include that of three brothers namely Laldin Khatana, Mehraj Din Khatana and Mohammad Yaqoob Khatana.

The locals said that despite informed on time, the Fire and Emergency tenders could not reach the site due to dilapidated road conditions along the terrain.

The cause of fire was not known till last reports came in.

Meanwhile locals have urged SDM Uri to send a team to the site to assess the loss and provide emergency relief to the affected families on compassionate grounds. (GNS)

