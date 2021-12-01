Traffic cop injured in Rajouri Kadal

Srinagar: A traffic policeman was on Wednesday evening injured after suspected militants opened fire in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar.

Official sources informed that the militants fired upon a man in blue identified as Muhammad Abdullah in Rajouri Kadal when he was performing his duty in the evening.

Abdullah, as per them, has been rushed to SMHS hospital here where he is undergoing treatment.

An official in the hospital said that the injured is being operated upon at present, adding that he has received bullet in his left cheek—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

