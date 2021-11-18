Thousands offer prayers at Dastgeer sahib shrine on annual Urs

Srinagar: Despite prevailing cold conditions, thousands of people on Wednesday thronged the shrine of revered saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), commonly known as ‘Datageer Sahib’ at Khanyar and offered prayers.
Thousands of people thronged the shrine throughout the day on the annual Urs.
Reports said congregational Fajr prayers at the famous shrine were offered by thousands of people, who converged from different parts of the Valley, most from its vicinity.
Devotees offered Darood shareef (praises to prophet Muhammad (SAW). Similar congregation was also held at the shrine of Dastageer Sahib Saraibala Lal Chowk in the city centre.
Last night, some devotes held prayers by offering Durood shareef and recited Holy Quran for the entire night at the shrine for the blessing of Allah. —GNS