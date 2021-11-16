Foreign militant Haider, his local associate among 4 killed in Hyderpora gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that four persons including a foreign militant, his local associate, an OGW and a building owner were killed in Hyderpora, Srinagar encounter on Monday evening. He, however, said that the building owner was killed in a “cross fire” while the fourth person was an OGW who had provided his rented space to Haider for using the same as “militant hideout.”

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said that yesterday evening, police received a lead about the presence of militants near national highway at Hyderpora. “Police, CRPF and the army laid a cordon and when the suspected spot was zeroed in, militants fired indiscriminately at the forces,” the IGP said .

He said that in the ensuing gunfight, two militants including a foreign militant identified as Haider and his local associate possibly from Banihal area of Jammu were killed. “We have called a family from Banihal to identify the slain,” the IGP said.

He said that the building owner Altaf Ahmed was killed in a cross fire. “It is not sure whether militant bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. Militants were carrying pistols and it would be clear after investigations whose bullet hit him,” the Kashmir police chief said.

He said the fourth one Mudasir Ahmed, who was living on a rent in the building, had provided shelter to Haider and his associate. “This way he was harbouring militants. Mudasir was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalata Srinagar where a police man was injured,” the IGP said, he was also involved in ferrying militants from South and North Kashmir areas.

He said that from the encounter site, two pistols, two magazines, half-a-dozen mobile phones and a few computers were recovered. “Fourth slain Mudasir was also running a call centre. This way, he was an OGW and was directly involved in harbouring militants,” IGP Kumar said. He said since there was an apprehension of law and order, bodies of Altaf Ahmed were not handed over to family for last rites.

He said that before giving rooms or building on a rent, owners should get in touch with police and share details of tenets. Asked whether police had clear evidence of Mudasir being involved in “harbouring militants”, the IGP said that they had digital evidence and once they will get further proof, same will be shared with media—(KNO)

