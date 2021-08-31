Several gardens, parks to be thrown open for visitors from Sept 1

Srinagar,: According to Director Floriculture Department Kashmir, several gardens and parks taken over from Jammu and Kashmir Bank by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir shall be thrown open for visitors from 1st September 2021.

These parks and gardens included Hikers Park, Pahalgam; Lidder view Park, Pahalgam; Gulistan Wazir Bagh Park; Rani Bagh Park; Darashikow Park, Bijbehara; Padshahi Bagh Park, Bijbehara in Anantnag district; Shaheed Park in Pulwama District; Badamwari Park; Iqbal Park in Srinagar district and Gulnar Park in Baramulla District.

All the visitors to these Gardens & Parks are requested to follow Covid SOPs in letter and spirit.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print