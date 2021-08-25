Maiden course of Fencing training concludes

Srinagar: The basic training in Fencing for the 1st batch of Girl students of district Srinagar completed at Youth Hostel on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Department of Youth Services and Sports said.
According to the statement “It’s for the first time that students are being trained in the Olympic sport at Srinagar by the DYSS.”
Director, DYSS, Gazanfar Ali distributed certificates amongst the participants. He also inaugurated the second phase of training for Boy students at the same venue.
Director YS&S while interacting with the trainees of the course expressed satisfaction on participation of boys and girls in such programmes.
He assured that such training courses in other games and sports would be organised in a phased manner at all the 20 districts of J&K.
District YS&S Officer Srinagar, Balbir Singh and senior officers and officials of the Department were also present on the occasion.