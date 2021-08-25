Fruit growers’ association Prichoo Pulwama hold elections

Javid Bhat elected president, Abdul Gani Wani, General Secretary
PULWAMA: Fruit growers association at fruit mandi in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday held elections for constituting a new body. Javid Ahmad Bhat elected president and Abdul Gani Wani, General Secretary.
The elections were held for the post of President and general secretary, a total of 324 votes were polled.
Javid Ahmad Bhat, who got 184 votes, won by 53 votes. He defeated Idrees Ahmad Malik who got 131 votes.
Abdul Gani Wani, got 175 votes, won by 31 votes. He defeated Ghulam Nabi Yatoo (Ex-General Secretary ) who got 138 votes.