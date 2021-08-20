Apni Party worker shot dead in Kulgam

Anantnag: A worker of the Apni Party was shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen late Thursday evening here in Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The slain man has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone, a resident of Devsar. The 55-year-old Lone was a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he joined the Apni Party a few months back.

A senior police official confirmed the killing of Lone. “He was outside his house when militants opened fire at him from a close range,” the police official said.

The incident took place at about 7:00 PM and immediately Lone was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and taken up investigation. Also, the area was cordoned off immediately to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee by then.

This is the third such incident in south Kashmir in less than ten days. A BJP leader and his wife were killed in an attack in main town Anantnag on August 9.

On August 17, another worker of BJP was killed in Brazloo area of Kulgam district.

