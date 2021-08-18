7 days Skill Development training for rural youth starts at SKUAST-Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A week long Farming Techniques was inaugurated today Tuesday at Directorate of Extension SKAUST-Kashmir while a 15 days short term certificate course for Fertilizers input and perspective dealers on Integrated Nutrient Management concluded.

Today’s programme was held while under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Prof J. P Sharma. The function was held in off line mode observing COVID-19 preventive protocol under the chairmanship of Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extensions/SAMETI SKUAST-Kashmir. The programme was also attended by Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director Research, Prof M. N Khan, Director Education, Prof. Gul Zaffar Registrar SKUAST-Kashmir, scientists of Directorate of Extension, 30 participants of certificate course and 15 participants of seven days STRY programme.

Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir in his inaugural address deliberated on the need and importance of Dairy Farming especially stressed on Goat and Sheep farming for self employment and upliftment of rural youth with a hope that wards of farmers /animals raisers would get skill up gradation and motivate them in opening enterprise in such sectors. He further congratulated the participants of certificate course on INM for completing the course successfully.

Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director Research SKAUST-Kashmir suggested the participants for guiding the farmers on the judicial use of fertilizers keeping in view the environmental concerns. Prof GulZaffer Registrar SKAUST-K Congratulated Director Extension and his staff for completing successfully the 15 days short certificate course and starting of 7 days skill development trainings (STRY) despite the COVID Pandemic by following the all SOPs. Dr. Mohammad Maroof Shah Dy. Director Research, Sheep Husbandry department was guest of honour who on the occasion mentioned importance of Dairy Goat and dairy Sheep in rural as well as urban areas and appreciated Directorate of Extension for organizing such thematic programmes.

