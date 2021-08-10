Grenade attack at Hari Singh High street, 05 civilians suffer minor injuries

Srinagar: Five civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade towards security forces in Hari Singh High street near Amira Kadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirming the incident a police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Hari Singh High Street, however it missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident five civilians recieved minor injuries who have been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile area been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Details still emerging.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print