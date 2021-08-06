7 districts yet to achieve 100% target on 45-plus vaccination

Anantnag: More than a month after the LG’s June-end deadline for completion of vaccination of 45-plus age group, as many as seven districts in J&K are yet to achieve the target.

The seven districts short of achieving the target include two in Kashmir division and five in Jammu division. Srinagar and Kupwara districts of Kashmir division, with 96.5 and 97.5 percent vaccination achieved in this age group, are among the laggards.

“In Jammu division, Udhampur (94.9%), Kathua (98.4%), Doda (95.7%), Kishtwar (99.2%), and Reasi (94.1%) still lag behind,” an official, privy to data on vaccination in the UT, told Kashmir Reader.

The target still seems far off even after the authorities missed several deadlines set by LG, Manoj Sinha. The first deadline he set was on May 16, asking the concerned officials to ramp up the vaccination and complete this segment by May 26.

“The target could not be achieved because the supply of jabs was hindered from more than five days in that period,” the official told Kashmir Reader, “The vaccination was intensified soon after the stock was received,”

The vaccination continued to remain slow, nevertheless and it was around June 12 Sinha yet again set a deadline of June 30 for completion of vaccination to people aged 45 and above.

A month has passed since this deadline was missed and seven districts are yet to achieve the target. “The fact that Srinagar district is among the districts that lag behind is not a very positive sign,” the official said.

Besides, there is a catch on government figures. Even as the administration insists 99.5 percent of this age group has been vaccinated, most of the vaccinated people have received only one jab and are awaiting their second.

“The second dose is in progress as well and we are constantly reminding people to take the next necessary jab,” the official said. The people however say that they have been repeatedly turned away from vaccination centers with the authorities citing lack of jabs.

Kashmir Reader tried getting the version of State Immunization Officer, Dr Shahid Hussain, but he did not attend the calls made by this reporter.

