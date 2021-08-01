Father of KR staffer Moazum Mohamamd passes away

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Reader expresses its heartfelt condolences to its senior staffer Moazum Muhammad on the demise of his father Ghulam Nabi Bhat who passed away on Sunday. His Namaz-e-Jinaza was offered in the evening.

Deeply saddened at the demise, the management and staff of Kashmir Reader pray that the Almighty Allah gives the best place in Jannah to the deceased and give courage to the family to bear this loss.

The Kashmir Press Club has also expressed its heartfelt condolences to Moazum Mohammad. The Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum Srinagar and the Chairman of KCCI and Kashmir Traders Federation President have expressed their condolences.

 

 

