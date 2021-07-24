Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora’s Sumlar forests

Srinager: A gunfight has been broke out between militants and security forces at Shokbaba area of Sumlar in North Kashmir’s Bandipora.

Official sources said that a Joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation after “specific inputs” about presence of militants in the forest area of Shokbaba.

“As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter. Exchange of fire is going on, ” they said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet also confirmed that encounter has started at Shokbaba forest, Sumlar area of Bandipora. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” it said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print