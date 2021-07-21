WHO-GMP/COPP Certification for Ayurvedic Products

New Delhi: The Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd. (IMPCL) (Central Public Sector Enterprise) Mohan, Dist. Almora, Uttarakhand under the administrative control of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has applied for “WHO-GMP/COPP certification for 18 Ayurvedic products. The application has been examined in the office of Drug Controller General (India) and joint inspection of the unit was carried out in the month of March, 2021 comprising of the officials from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of AYUSH and State Licensing Authority of Government of Uttarakhand. The observation of the joint inspection team has been communicated to IMPCL for early compliance. The WHO-GMP/COPP shall be issued by Drug Controller General (India) in accordance with the relevant provisions and guidelines.
This information was given by Minister of State for Ayush Shri Mahendrabhai Munjapara in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
—PIB
