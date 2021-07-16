Top security huddle in Kashmir: DGP directs for targeting OGW networks

Srinagar: A high level joint meeting of Kashmir division officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CAPFs was held at Police Headquarters on Thursday. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the meeting in which overall security scenario of Kashmir was reviewed.

While addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the role of Police and other security forces for the recent anti-militancy operations and for providing better security environment to the people of J&K, a police spokeperson said.

Singh commended the coordinated efforts of forces for combating militancy and directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug in the gaps with strict security measures.

The DGP stressed upon officers to review the security of their respective districts regularly.

“Militants and their masters across the border are attempting to create disturbances and added that forces have to be extra alert to foil their evil designs,” he said.

The DGP emphasized that to combat militancy more effectively a strategy for the strengthening of operational capabilities is needed for which joint operational drills of forces should be planned using latest electronic gadgets.

“OGW networks which help in sustaining the militancy and also involved in the recruitment of local youths need to be targeted,” Singh said.

He said that with joint efforts various such networks were busted in the past and added that more intelligence sharing and coordination between forces would help in smashing more such networks.

Singh said that the law & order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of people though the forces have to be vigilant. He however advised the officers to take firm action against law and order situation instigators.

The officers attending the meeting shared their views and also briefed the DGP about the current security scenario.

The meeting was attended by Spl. DG CID J&K Shri RR Swain, IG BSF Kashmir Dr Rajesh Mishra, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ Shri Danesh Rana, IG (Admin) CRPF Kashmir Shri Deepak Rattan, IG (Ops) CRPF Kashmir Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Brig. 15 Corps P. K. Mishra, DIG CKR Amit Kumar, DIG SSB Shri Ranjeet Singh, I/C DIG ITBP Shri Suresh Yadav and SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary. Range DIsG and district SSsP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting via video conference.

