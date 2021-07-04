Grocery store penalised in Srinagar for charging in excess of MRP

Srinagar: Legal Metrology Department Srinagar on Saturday conducted inspection at a prominent grocery store in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.
During the inspection it was found that MRP was increased on the products by pasting the new stickers on them, an official said.
He said pasting of stickers is a violation of Legal Metrology Act 2009 and in this case all such goods containing stickers were seized on spot.
The inspection team was led by Deputy Controller Legal Metrology Department Muzafar Wani who promised strict action against all such offenders who are cheating consumers by charging prices of the goods at exorbitant rates.
A senior officer of the department said it is the right of every consumer to pay the genuine price of every product as decided by the manufacturer. “Overcharging by way of pasting the arbitrary MRP stickers is a violation of law. The market checking will be intensified in the coming days as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.” (GNS)