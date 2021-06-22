10 deaths, 362 Covid cases

Srinagar: Ten Covid patients lost their lives while 362 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 261 were reported in Kashmir Division and 101 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 10 deaths, 3 were reported in Jammu and 7 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar district reported 2 deaths while Jammu reported no death.

Two deaths each were reported in Pulwama and Kulgam and one each in Budgam, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar, the bulletin said

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 79, while Jammu district reported 9 cases.

The bulletin said that 1,224 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 264 from Jammu Division and 960 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 7759 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 79 new cases and currently has 1,290 active cases, with 189 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 536 active cases, with 194 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 37 new cases and currently has 638 active cases, with 90 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 21 new cases and currently has 621 active cases, with 108 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 22 new cases and currently has 543 active cases, with 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 44 new cases and has 442 active cases, with 121 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 11 new cases and has 244 active cases, with 68 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 13 new cases and has 218 active cases with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 18 new cases and has 311 active cases with 53 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 40 active cases with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 10 , Rajouri 15, Doda 27, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 8, Samba 1, Poonch 9, Ramban 13, and Reasi 8.

