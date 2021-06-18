‘Rehabilitate PDD daily wagers handicapped during duty’

Awantipora: The daily wagers association of Power Development Department (PDD) on Thursday held peaceful protests in premises of Executive Engineer office PDD in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The PDD daily wagers stressed upon the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration to frame a policy for rehabilitation of daily wagers who have become incapable in incidents during repairing or other works being carried out by them.

The PDD daily wagers had called a condolence meeting for three employees who lost their lives while working to restore power supplies or during repairing.

Shabir Ahmad Executive Member daily wagers association of JK PDL TDL told media that they demanded framing of rehabilitation policy for daily wagers and if one could not be framed they would hit the roads to protest the same.

He said that 150 deaths and 300 daily wagers of PDD have been victims of administrative apathy and have not been catered under any policy that could have compensated their losses.

“ it is unfortunate that 100 families who have lost their dear ones have neither been compensated nor any help from the government,” he said, adding that PDD fell to nadir as it stopped salaries of 100 people who had lost their dear ones during different incidents related to power department.

The protesting daily wagers association requested the PDD higher officials to look into the matter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print