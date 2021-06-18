Extensive sampling, vaccination and strict preventive measures lead to decrease in positivity rate: DC Bandipora

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today briefed the media on the current Covid scenario and mitigation efforts put in place in the district.

Giving details, the DC said that the active cases continues to decrease in the district this month with each passing day. He said the positive rate from the past two weeks is now below 2.3 percent in the district. He said about 2.60 lakh tests have been conducted so far with 1500 to 2000 tests being conducted on a daily basis.

Dr Owais said the number of total active positive cases has also decreased to 337 out of which only 39 patients are in hospital isolation and 19 of these are on oxygen support systems. He said the recovery rate has increased to more than 95 percent with 8640 recoveries so far and 98 deaths since last year.

While giving details on Vaccination, the DC said 90 percent of the 45 plus age group has been covered so far while vaccination of 18-44 year age group is also being vaccinated. He appealed people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and co-operate with the healthcare teams.

Dr Owais said the extensive sampling and subsequent isolation of positive patients along with strict preventive measures has helped the district to control the spread of the virus. He reiterated his appeal to the general public and all other stakeholders to continue following Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) strictly despite the district being declared as a yellow zone.

He said the joint efforts made by the Health, Civil and Police administration with cooperation of general public in particular for the mitigation process of COVID-19 has yielded better results on ground across the district.

Regarding easing of Corona restrictions in the district, Dr Owais said that though restrictions are eased but easing of Covid restrictions does not mean that pandemic is over and appealed people to follow the COVID appropriate behavior strictly as they followed earlier to avoid the resurgence of pandemic.

Meanwhile, the readers can reach us on the official Twitter account of DC Bandipora: @dcbandipora and official Twitter account of DIC Bandipora: @dicbandipora.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print