Development, conservation plan for Manasbal Lake discussed at Gbl

GANDERBAL: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today chaired a meeting to discuss the measures taken for development of Manasbal Lake and its adjoining areas.

At the outset, threadbare discussion was held on the progress made on development works of Manasbal Lake like pathway construction, construction of septic tanks and waste management pits, weeding, desilting, installation of boundary walls, removal of encroachments and other related works.

The CEO briefed the meeting about the works undertaken for beautification of Manasbal Lake and its adjoining area. He said that efforts are underway to develop Manasbal Park into a beautiful recreation area which will add to its tourist influx.

The DDC directed the CEO to prepare a beautification and infrastructure plan with various facilities including restaurant facility, lighting, de-weeding, dredging, garbage disposal, etc besides exploring the possibility for introducing activities that shall bring glory to the Manasbal in addition to attracting the tourists.

While praising the aesthetics of the lake and its adjoining areas, the DDC said that Manasbal Lake being one of the major tourist attractions of the district requires protection and directed concerned to expedite beautification work on the lake and called for massive awareness generation on the importance of its preservation.

The CEO was directed to evolve a strategy for regulation of activities within the lake besides recommending conservation plans for sustainable use of water resource in accordance with the provisions of concerning rules and regulations

The DDC instructed Executive Engineer R&B to pace up the ongoing work process on the pathway construction and related works adjacent to Manasbal Lake.

The DDC exhorted the officers to work in cooperation and redouble their efforts so that the general environment of the lake is preserved and its glory is restored.

Calling for preventing illegal encroachments, the DDC directed the concerned to ensure timely demarcation of all pending areas of the lake and take stringent action against the offenders indulging in repeated illegal activities.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, ACD, CEO Manasbal Development Authority, Executive Engineers of R&B and Jal Shakti besides other concerns.

