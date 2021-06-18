Joint Teams of LAWDA, I&FC, Revenue deptt demolish illegal structures at Tschuntikal

SRINAGAR: The joint teams of enforcement wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Lake Division-1st LAWDA, Irrigation and Flood control Department and Revenue Department today conducted demolition of illegal constructions raised by Tschuntikal dwellers on the bank of Tschuntikal.
During the anti-encroachment drive many illegal structures were demolished.
The demolition drive was held under the supervision of Enforcement Officer Abdul Aziz Qadri, Asstt Executive Engineer Shabir Hussain Janwari along with Naib Tehsildar Javeed Ahmad and police contingent from Kothi Bagh Police Station also assisted in this drive.
Most of the sheds were erected by dwellers already rehabilitated by LDA. There was serious resistance and some people who had created hurdles in this regard. However, the enforcement wing of LDA removed them in spite of resistance.
The demolition was taken in the backdrop of the beautification of the shoreline which is being taken up shortly by LAWDA.
Meanwhile, the people have been requested to refrain from raising illegal constructions and encroachments on Dal Lake. They have also been warned that strict action shall be taken against those found indulging in such activities.