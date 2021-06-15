No containment zone to be de-notified till satisfactory vaccination: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar on Monday said that no containment zone will be de-notified till satisfactory vaccination.

He said protection of public health is is priority and no laxity on Covid-19 SOPs will be tolerated and action as per law will be taken against Covid-19 lockdown violators

The DC said this while briefing media on the present Covid-19 situation and containment, mitigation measures taken in the district.

Giving details, the DC said that district Srinagar has recorded a total of 68,228 Covid-19 positive cases, out of which 65,220 patients have recovered so far, while 2194 Covid-19 positive cases are presently active in the district.

He informed that district Srinagar has recorded a recovery rate of 95.5 percent while positivity rate has declined to 5.6 percent.

The DC further said that Mega anti Covid-19 vaccination drive has been started today by organizing Vaccination Melas at prime City locations in coordination with Trade bodies and Civil Society members which witnessed huge response from general public including trader, transporters, street vendors, shopkeepers who were inoculated anti Covid-19 vaccine.

Till date 304672 persons have been covered under ongoing vaccination process, DC said. He further said Srinagar is 3rd district after Jammu and Baramulla districts where highest number of Covid-19 doses were administered.

The DC reiterated his appeal to general public to get vaccinated at the earliest for safety and protection of themselves, family and whole society.

Regarding partial relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown, the DC said business establishments have been allowed to carry out their activities on alternate basis with strict adherence to Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior. He said strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs is must at this stage to improve parameters and to prevent further spread of Covid-19 infection in the district.

