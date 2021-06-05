Weekend curfew begins from today

Srinagar: Weekend corona curfew started from Friday evening till Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir even as prayers were not held in most of the major shrines and mosques including historic Jamia Masjid and revered shrine of Hazratbal.

A police spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 192 persons were arrested, 91 FIRs lodged and Rs 4,35,050 realized from 3814 people throughout the Kashmir valley for violating the various guidelines, rules and SOPs regarding Covid-19.

“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/guidelines envisaged by government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesman said, adding, “Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/protocols for their own safety and for the safety of others. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.”

Reports said that shops in Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of this summer capital of J&K and elsewhere, including Nowhaatta, remained closed on the orders by the administration. There was also complete corona curfew in Baramulla on the orders by the local administration. Also, no Friday prayers were held in Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal Srinagar besides major shrines and mosques. However, prayers were held in local mosques with due adherence to social distancing measures, they said.

“There shall be a complete ‘Corona’ Curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only at the time of curfew except essential & emergency services/movement / work and essential supplies shall remain exempted subject to production of wedding cards / ID cards etc. and Wholesalers, Fruit & Sabzi mandies may also remain open as necessary in a regulated manner to ensure provision of essential supplies,” reads the order by Chief Secretary issued last week till further orders

All Shopping complexes, Bazaars, Saloons, Barber shops, Cinema Halls, Restaurants & Bars, Sport Complexes, Gyms, Spas, Swimming Pools, Parks, Zoos etc shall remain closed during the curfew, the order says.

“Restaurants in hotels can remain functional for in-house guests, to be served only in the rooms.”

There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies, nomads migrating with herds, products like agricultural/ horticultural goods, on the National & State Highways.

There shall be no restriction on interstate and intra state movement of essential goods.

All Industrial and scientific establishment, both Public & Private are allowed to operate for production purposes or otherwise Internet services, IT, Telecom, IT enabled services sector, including e-Coerce are permitted.

“There shall be no restriction on the movement of Government Officials for attending office/ duties.”

All development/construction works shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance.

The authorities have already ordered continuation of the night curfew in all 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am next day. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print