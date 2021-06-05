DC suspends Range Officer

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, on Friday suspended the Range Officer of Wildlife Department Ompora, Budgam, after the body of the 4-year-old girl was recovered in the nearby forest nursery on Friday morning.
As per the official order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, pending an inquiry, the Range Officer, Suhail Qazi, was placed under suspension with immediate effect.
“The Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam shall conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter,” the order read.