ASI dies 15 days after consuming poisonous substance on duty

Kulgam: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) died on Wednesday barely 15 days after consuming poisonous substance on duty at Kulgam Police Station.

The 50-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), who died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday morning, hails from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

An official said that an ASI of Jammu and Kashmir police (name withheld) from Drung Tangmarg, posted at Police Station Wanpoh Kulgam had consumed some poisonous substance inside Police station on May 05.

He said ASI was shifted to SKIMS, Soura where he died today morning.

Senior police official confirmed the death of ASI, saying the investigation is going on and a case under FIR number 21/2021 under section 306 IPC has been registered in this regard—(KNO)

