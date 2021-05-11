Strict lockdown from today in Srinagar

Srinagar: District administration Srinagar on Monday said that strict lockdown will be imposed and reduced timing of partially permissible activities.
As per the order issued by the district commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad partially permissible activities will be allowed only from 8 am to 12 noon. These include retail and wholesale grocery shops (excluding multi item departmental stores), milk and dairy products, mandis, shops and street vendors’ dealing with fruit and vegetables only, bakery, meat and chicken shops.
The order further reads that a complete corona curfew in the entire Srinagar district will remain in force from 7 am May 10 to 7 am May 17.
