30-Year-Old Woman Among 29 More Die Of Covid-19 In J&K, Toll 2539

Srinagar: A 30-year-old woman was among 29 more people who succumbed to the covid-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the toll to 2539, officials said on Thursday.

They said that nineteen of these fatalities were reported at GMC Jammu while ten others happened in Kashmir hospitals.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, a 30-year-old from Prichoo Pulwama died at SKIMS Bamina, a day after she was admitted to the covid-19 management facility here.

Three more persons—a 74-year-old man from Chanapora Srinagar, an 85-year-old man from Aripanthan Beerwah Budgam and a 67-year-old man from Nawabazar Srinagar also died at SKIMS Bemina, three days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 65-year-old woman from Kanipora Nowgam died at SMHS hospital, five days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 78-year-old man from Malbagh Srinagar died three days after he was admitted to the SHMS hospital, they said.

A 40-year-old man from Dalgate Srinagar died six day of his admission to SMHS hospital, they said.

Also, they said, an 80-year-old man from Chattabal Srinagar was who admitted with bilateral community acquire pneumonia also succumbed at the same facility.

Two deaths were reported at GMC Anantnag and the victims included a 60-year-old and a 62-year-old persons respectively, they added. (GNS)

