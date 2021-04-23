Registration for Amarnath Yatra 2021 temporarily suspended

JAMMU: Taking note of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend registrations for this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

It was also noted that the government has taken a large number of measures to reduce the spread of infection through night curfews, 50% reductions in shop opening, 50% restrictions on public transport passengers, closure of schools and colleges etc.

“Considering the evolving situation across the country and Union territory alike, it was decided to defer registrations for the Amarnathji Yatra 2021. It was informed that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registrations will reopen once the COVID spread is reviewed as the situation evolves,” an official handout said.

The Board had commenced registrations on April 1 and the arrangements were on track since February 2021 for a successful conduct of the pilgrimage which is expected to start from June 28 2021. The decision has been taken to check any unnecessary gatherings.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print