Bandipora: At least six people were injured after a stray dog attacked them in Malangam village of North kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that the incident took place when the dog entered the village and attacked the people, resulting in injuries to at least 6 people.

Medical superintendent Bandipora Dr. Bashir Ahmad said that they received around six injured persons and they were administered anti-rabies injections at the hospital—(KNO)

