No let-up in Covid positive cases: Kashmir records 642 cases, Jammu 503 cases

Srinagar: As many as 1,145 new Covid-19 cases in a day were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday along with three Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Three of the deaths were reported from Pulwama, Poonch and Jammu district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 642 from Kashmir Division and 503 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 319 of them.

The bulletin said that 852 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 373 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,0910 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 319 new cases and currently has 3,858 active cases, with 231 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 112 new cases and currently has 1017 active cases, with 77 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 55 new cases and currently has 450 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 30 new cases and currently has 250 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 17 new cases and currently has 238 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 26 new cases and has 281 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 17 new cases and has 117 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 44 new cases and has 148 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 21 new cases and has 214 active cases with 59 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 86 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 264 new cases, Udhampur 22, Rajouri 28, Doda 9, Kathua 47, Kishtwar 5, Samba 35, Poonch 9, Ramban 4 and Reasi 80.

