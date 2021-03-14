Gunfight begins in Shopian village after 24 hrs of searches

Shopian: A fierce gunfight between militants and government forces has started at Ayend-Rawalpora village of Shopian after a 24-hour-long intensive and through search operation in the village.
The village is situated some five kilometers away from district headquarter and two kilometers from nearest military facility.
According to police sources, a joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of central reserve police force and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation on Friday evening at Rawalpora locality which was extended to Ayend as well.
Locals said that around 07: 20 pm dozens of gunshots were heard in Rawalpora after the joint team of forces were heading towards a suspected spot.