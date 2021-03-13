J&KBBA to hold selection trials from March 31

SRINAGAR: J&K Ball Badminton Association is going to conduct the selection trails for the upcoming 66TH Senior national Ball badminton championship for men & women 2020-21 to be held on 31-March-2021 to 04-April-2021 at Jaipur (Rajasthan) , a spokesman of the association said in a statement .
The selection trials is scheduled to be held at Gindun Sports Stadium Raj Bagh Srinagar on 19th of March, 2021 at 11:00AM.The spokesman said adding that the District units are requised to send the entries before 17th of March 2021.
For registration contact General Secretary on 7006533375. Players can also register through SMS on the said given number in the format : Name , Parentage and date of birth .
Players are requested to bring passport size photo & original age proof along, the statement added.
