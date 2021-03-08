Two more CASOs in Shopian, no militant found

Shopian: Government forces carried out cordon and search operations (CASOs) in two different villages of Shopian on Sunday, a day after such CASOs were carried out in three Shopian villages, the first of them starting late Friday night.
A CASO at Keegam village, some eight kilometers from district headquarters Shopian, was started in the morning on Sunday.
Locals said that a joint team of government forces including the army arrived in the village in the morning and cordoned the village.
They said that the forces carried out door-to-door searches in the village. However, the operation was called off in the afternoon when no trace of militants was found.
A similar operation was carried out at Reshipora village in Zainpora sub-district area where, according to locals, door-to-door searches were carried out by the forces.
This operation also concluded in the afternoon with no trace of militants found.
A police source said that CASOs in both the villages were launched after inputs received about presence of militants.