Reshuffle: Rahul Panday is Dir Info, Athar Aamir SMC Commissioner

SRINAGAR: The J&K government on Friday announced transfers and postings of officials. Alok Kumar, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, and Sarmad Hafeez, lAS, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Departments, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Director Information JK, Syed Sehrish Asgar, lAS, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information Department, relieving Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, lAS, of the additional charge of the post while Rahul Pandey, lAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Krittika Jyotsna, lAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), relieving Bipul Pathak, lAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, of the additional charge of the post.

She shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, relieving Munir­ul-lslam, KAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, IAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Akshay Labroo, IAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), while Ms Hamida Akhter, KAS, shall report in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, while Guizar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

