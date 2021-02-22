Forces lay cordon and conduct searches in Shopian village

Shopian: Government forces launched a massive cordon and search operation at Chitragam Kalan village of southern Kashmir’s Shopian on Sunday evening.
Locals from the village told Kashmir Reader that a contingent of joint team of government forces arrived in the village and laid cordon around Trapadpora locality near sumo stand. They said that soon after the cordon, a search operation was started which compelled the local shopkeepers to close their outlets.
They said that lights were also installed by forces. Locals, however, said that movement of civilian vehicles was not stopped till late evening.
A police source said that ‘on inputs about the presence of militants’, the anti-militancy operation was launched by a joint team of government forces including 1 Rashtriya Rifles of army, police and 178th battalion of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).
Villagers said that this was the third operation this week as earlier government forces carried out a 21 hour long operation on 15 and 16 February and one more on the morning of February 20.
The searches by forces , according to locals, were underway when this report was filed.
Last week, three militants were killed at Badigam village of the district.
