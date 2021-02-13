DDC election for chairperson: PAGD bags chairperson, vice chairperson posts in Bandipora

Bandipora: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday emerged victorious in the District Development Council (DDC) elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official that Abdul Gani Bhat of NC while Kaunsar Shafeeq of PDP was elected as vice-chairperson during the election meeting today.

He said that Abdul Gani secured 7 votes out of the total 13 votes polled while Kaunsar Shafeeq secured 8 votes of the total 13 votes—(KNO)

