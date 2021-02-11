One Covid death in Kashmir

Srinagar: One Covid related death and 45 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The deceased was a resident of Baramulla , the government’s daily Covid bullet said

It said that 45 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 6 from Jammu Division and 39 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 605 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 23 new cases and currently has 215 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported two new cases and currently has 16 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 49 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 8 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 50 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 18 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 56 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

